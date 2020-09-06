Stock Your Fall Wardrobe With Staples From Uniqlo
LABOR DAY DEALS
Fall is my favorite season, with all of the new outfits and crisp leaves. And while I won’t be seeing or putting together as many great outfits this year, I’m still planning on having a stylish fall, filled with sweatpants, sweatshirts, and long sleeves. Thankfully, Uniqlo is having a big Labor Day Weekend sale where they’re discounting tons of stuff at up to 50% off. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites.
Fisherman Ribbed Neck Sweater: Up your sweater game for fall with this gorgeous piece. It has a mock neck, making it a great fall staple for stepping outside, or working from the couch.
Fisherman Ribbed Neck Sweater
Down From $50
Linen Blended Jumpsuit: This jumpsuit is a work from home staple. And it’s on sale! Scouted Editor Jillian writes, “most of my jumpsuits are office-appropriate, but this one is my only at-home option.”
Down From $40
Wide-Fit Sweatpants: Uniqlo makes great sweatpants. These look like vintage athletic sweatpants and are made from 100% cotton so you stay warm and cozy through and through.
Wide-Fit Sweatpants
Down From $40
Denim Long-Sleeve Shirt: One of my favorite fall clothing choices is a denim long sleeve shirt. You can wear this one buttoned or unbuttoned, and it comes in two distinct washes (get both!).
Denim Long-Sleeve Shirt
Down From $30
