Some of Our Favorite Uniqlo T-Shirts Are Just $10
TEED UP
I love a good t-shirt as much as the next guy, and I even have some favorites. but Uniqlo’s is right up there. And since it’s about to be T-shirt season, it’s only fitting that Uniqlo has discounted one of our favorites, so that it’s only $10 a shirt.
Men’s U Crew Neck T-Shirt
Down From $15
Women’s U Crew Neck T-Shirt
Down From $15
Scouted Contributor Anna Gragert when as far as to say this is the only shirt she’ll be buying for the rest of her life. She loves the wide range of colors it comes in, as well as the perfect thickness of the cotton fabric. The shirt, she writes, “is strong and sturdy, yet doesn’t feel tight.”
