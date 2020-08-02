Uniqlo’s Best Basic Men’s T-Shirts Are On Sale for $10
NOT SO BASIC
If you look through my boyfriend’s drawers, 90% of his T-shirts are the U Crew Neck Short-Sleeve Shirts from Uniqlo. He has one in practically every color, mixing and matching them with any outfit. They’re sturdy, durable, and right now they’re on sale for just $10.
The shirts, which are part of Uniqlo’s LifeWear collection, were designed by French menswear designer Christophe Lemiare. The silhouette, which resembles the classic T-shirt, is elevated to a more modern look. They’re made from a heavy, cotton cloth fabric and cut with longer sleeves and a boxier fit than your average tee. Because of the heavier fabric, they give you a more put-together look than a regular T-shirt does, even if you’re just wearing them with jeans. The T-shirts come in a handful of colors, from basic to bold. On sale for $10, it’s a no-brainer to add more than one to your collection.
