UNIQLO’s Black Friday Sale Will Fill Holiday Shoppers With Unimaginable Joy
TGIBF!
The official start to the holiday shopping season is well underway. Despite the thousands (hundreds of thousands?) of deals, UNIQLO always stands out on Black Friday, and this year they are bringing the heat. UNIQLO is slashing prices on its enormous collection of winter essentials like down coats, fleeces, and knits. All purchases over $150 receive a free 3-pack of UNIQLO's top-rated AIRism Face Masks.
Only available for Black Friday (today only!), UNIQLO is knocking $30 off on its popular Hybrid Down coats. Available for both men and women, the Hybrid Down coat is incredibly warm, lightweight, and can be easily coordinated with a variety of outfits.
Women’s Hybrid Down Coat
Was originally $129, one-day deal only!
Made from the "jewel of fabrics," the Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater looks and feels luxurious. This classic and simple sweater is not too tight around the neck and will last for many winters to come. Just for Black Friday (today only again!), you can get the Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater—originally $89—for just $59.
Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
One-day deal only!
UNIQLO's Seamless Down line features a sharp and sporty parka for men and a sleek and elegant short coat for women. No matter which one you choose, each coat is water repellant, durable and windproof (thanks to the lack of stitching). Purchase today and you’ll get $20 off the everyday price.
Seamless Down Parka
Originally $149
But the deals don’t stop there! Take advantage of extra savings on top of already-on-sale styles (starting as low as $3.90) or score some of the ever-popular HEATTECH styles (starting at only $14.90). Finally, returning for Black Friday, readers have access to the exclusive UNIQLO x Marimekko Fall/Winter Collection featuring bold and colorful styles for women and children.