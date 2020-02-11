This Valentine’s Day, Upgrade the Classic Flowers and Chocolate
When it comes to Valentine's Day gifts, flowers and chocolate are time-tested classics for a reason. Beautiful, fresh flowers are a luxury that signifies a special occasion. And chocolates are, well, just delicious. If you’re looking to knock it out of the park this Valentine’s, but want to put your own spin on it, hit up From You Flowers’ gift guide.
They’ve got beyond-the-box chocolatey treats like a dozen lovey-dovey cake pops or a gallon of chocolate kisses (each $39.99). Is your love as spicy as it is sweet? Go wild with some chocolate-covered jalapeños ($39.99). For flowers, roses are a classic, but this bundle of 50 stunning long-stemmed red roses is next-level romantic ($124.99). Want something even more unique? A succulent terrarium will grow along with your love (starting at $91.99).
If you can’t make up your mind, From You Flowers has a clutch bundle of its Valentine’s greatest hits. Send a dozen red roses, a box of Godiva chocolate, and an eminently snuggleable teddy bear for $49.99.
One Dozen Long Stem Red Roses w/ Godiva Chocolates & Bear
Originally $99.99
