The Very Last People in America Who Will Get Back to Work

On Monday, Major League Baseball owners approved a reopening plan under which the season would start around the Fourth of July and consist of about 82 games, almost exactly half of a regular, 162-game season. If players agree, the schedule would be close to normal in the sense that teams will have home stands and road trips and three- and four-game series like they always do.

The one thing that will be different, of course: no fans. If you’ve seen midnight Korean baseball airing on ESPN in the absence of sports here, you’ve seen what that looks like. It’s pretty weird.

That may be a bummer for fans, but it’s much more than that for tens of thousands of stadium workers who’ve lost part-time and full-time jobs. So spare a thought for the Americans who depend on public gatherings for their livings and who will be among the very last people to return their jobs at hotels, casinos, and resorts along with arenas, ballparks and stadiums. Even in Las Vegas, where they’re talking about starting to open the Strip by the end of this month (and potentially hosting the whole NBA season in a “bubble” there), it seems unlikely that the casinos will draw their usual traffic, meaning that workers will be rehired in stages.