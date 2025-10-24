U.S. News

United Airlines Jet Abandons Wind-Battered Landing

A MIGHTY WIND

Video posted on TikTok shows the scary landing attempt.

United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft spotted flying on final approach for landing at London Heathrow Airport
NurPhoto/Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A United Airlines transatlantic flight abandoned a landing amid fierce gusts. Flight UA904 from Newark, New Jersey, aborted its approach into London Heathrow on Thursday when crosswinds destabilized the final seconds of descent, video posted to TikTok shows. The aircraft then circled and touched down safely minutes later. It landed at 9:22 a.m. local time, according to flight-tracking data. Footage captured the jet’s gear just above the runway before engines roared and the aircraft climbed away for another try. People reported that FlightAware logs indicate UA904 made one circuit before the second approach ended without incident. Go-arounds are a routine safety maneuver performed whenever conditions require. The wave-off coincided with Storm Benjamin’s powerful winds sweeping the region, with forecasters having warned of damaging gusts capable of disrupting operations. United has not yet issued a statement, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

@airlinervideos

🇺🇸 United Airlines plane aborts its landing at Heathrow due to strong winds #aviation #storm #boeing767 #pilot #planes

