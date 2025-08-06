Boeing Jet Forced to Turn Back After ‘Losing Part of a Wing’

A United Airlines flight made an abrupt about-turn 40 minutes after setting out across the Atlantic after a portion of the aircraft literally just fell away.

Passengers aboard the Boeing 787-9 reported hearing “noticeable vibrations” around half an hour after departing Newark Liberty International Airport in New York for Cape Town in South Africa, aviation news outlet Simple Flying reported Wednesday.

The captain then informed passengers the plane had “lost part of a wing,” specifically a portion of the rear spoiler. They subsequently turned back toward the mainland, dumping fuel reserves as a precaution before landing at Newark Airport at a “higher-than-normal speed.”

The United Airlines 787-8 made it just 40 minutes from Newark Airport before turning back from its scheduled Atlantic crossing. FlightRadar

The plane then remained grounded for 37 hours, before returning to normal scheduled service as of Wednesday morning.

The Daily Beast has reached out to United Airlines for comment on the incident, which follows just weeks after the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of all aboard another Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

Simple Flying adds the same United Airlines plane that encountered difficulty on Sunday, and which at less than five years in service remains relatively new, also suffered a fault in its electronic cooling system earlier in July, again prompting a return to Newark Airport after less than an hour into its route to Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport in India.

The latest incident in turn follows just days after another United Airlines Boeing 787 experienced an engine failure just minutes after takeoff from Washington Dulles International Airport en route to Munich in Germany.