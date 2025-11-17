Airline Claims Passengers That Pay Extra for a Window Seat Aren’t Entitled to a Window

Cheat Sheet
1
The Louvre Forced to Close Gallery Over Safety Concerns
PATCH THINGS UP
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 3:16PM EST 
A picture taken 23 January 2001 at Louvre museum in Paris shows Apollon gallery, decorated by Delacroix, which inspired the "Galerie des glaces" of Versailles Castle.
ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP via Getty Images

The Louvre has temporarily closed one of its galleries to address a structural weakness found within the building. The world’s most visited gallery has been under scrutiny since last month, when four thieves stole $102 million worth of jewelry from the national museum due to its outdated security system. The museum’s Campana Gallery has been closed after an audit revealed structural weaknesses in the building’s beams. The Campana Gallery, named after Italian art collector the Marquis Giampietro Campana, is located on the first floor of the Sully wing. The gallery holds an extensive collection of ancient Greek ceramics. The structural issues were found in the room above, used as an office space where sixty-five people are typically assigned to work. Laurence des Cars, Louvre director, claimed there is a “proliferation of damage in museum spaces, some of which are in very poor condition.” The gallery will be closed to the public while the structural beams are investigated.

Read it at The Guardian

2
Disgraced Former Prime Minister Sentenced to Death
SHOCKING
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.17.25 3:59PM EST 
Published 11.17.25 3:24PM EST 
M Narendra Modi further said the two countries are focusing on connectivity, commerce and collaboration. He said the two nations will enhance focus on digital and energy connectivity to spur their economies.
Hindustan Times/Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The ousted prime minister of Bangladesh has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of crimes against humanity. Sheikh Hasina, 78, served as the country’s prime minister from 1996 to 2001 and again from 2009 to 2024, becoming the longest-serving female head of government in the world. In July 2024, peaceful student-led protests erupted in response to government actions but grew tense after Hasina gave a speech in which she called protesters “razakar,” a term used for pro-Pakistan collaborators during Bangladesh’s War of Independence, Al Jazeera reports. The demonstrations ultimately led to Hasina’s downfall and to the deaths of an estimated 1,400 people, according to the United Nations. Hasina was sentenced on Monday by the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka, which found her guilty of inciting the killings of protesters. “She expressed that she ordered to kill and eliminate the protesting students,” the judges concluded. Hasina responded to the verdict by calling it “biased and politically motivated,” adding that she simply “lost control of the situation” and that to “characterize what happened as a premeditated assault on citizens is simply to misread the facts.” Alongside Hasina, the former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was also sentenced to death. Both Hasina and Khan remain in exile in India and have been ordered by Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry to be extradited to their country.

Read it at CNN

3
4
Eddie Murphy Reveals Oscar Winner’s Crazy Sex Proposition
YOU’LL REGRET IT
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 1:19PM EST 
Eddie Murphy claimed Yul Brynner once offered him the chance to have sex with his wife.
Presley Ann and WWD/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy, 64, claimed that on his 21st birthday, he received a sexual proposition from a famous actor. “My 21st birthday party I had at Studio 54,’” Murphy said in the Netflix documentary, Being Eddie. “Yul Brynner, Ten Commandments, he was with his wife and he was like, ‘How would you like to go back to my apartment with my wife and I and party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, I’m cool!’ And I realized as I got older, his wife was smiling. Did he want me to go f--k his wife?” Murphy added that the story would have had a better ending if he “went back to Yul Brynner’s and f--ked his wife, and he was watching me going, ‘Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera!’“ Murphy said, referencing a quote from Brynner’s famous film The King and I. When Murphy turned 21 in April 1982, Brynner was not married. He divorced his third wife, Jacqueline Thion de la Chaume, in 1982 and married his fourth wife, Kathy Lee, in 1983. Brynner died from lung cancer in 1985. Before his death, he was best known for playing King of Siam in the musical and film adaptation of The King and I—for which he won a Tony Award and an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Read it at New York Post

5
Flights Grounded as Huge Volcano Eruption Spews Ash Miles Into the Sky
BLOWN IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.17.25 10:54AM EST 
Volcanic eruption in Japan.
NBC News

More than 30 flights have been cancelled after a trio of volcanic eruptions spewed ash 2.73 miles into the air. Sakurajima, located on the western Japanese island of Kyushu, first vented on Sunday, November 16, at around 1 a.m., according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. It was its largest in 13 months. Two further eruptions followed, one at 2.30 a.m and another around 7.5 hours later. There have been no reports of damage to buildings or loss of life, and no pyroclastic flow has been observed. Ash from the eruption travelled north east from the volcano, which once formed its own island but is now a peninsula on the southern end of the Japanese archipelago. The volcano is situated to the east of the city of Kagoshima and is one of the most active in the country. Kagoshima Airport, situated to the north of the volcano, has had 30 flights canceled due to ashfall and issues related to the eruption, Reuters reports.

Read it at Reuters

6
Music Legend, 79, to Play ‘SNL’ for First Time in 38 Years
THE BEAT GOES ON
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 2:16PM EST 
Cher attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A

SNL reveals that Cher will be on the show as a musical guest for the first time in 38 years alongside Ariana Grande. Cher, 79, performed earlier this year for SNL’s 50’s season concert celebration. The “Goddess of Pop” appeared on the show as a musical guest in 1987, performing “We All Sleep Alone” and “I Found Someone.” She also made a brief cameo appearance in 1992 during the show’s ‘Weekend Update’ segment. The Oscar winner has been frequently referenced on the show, being impersonated by many celebrities, including Sarah Silverman, Blake Lively, and Drew Barrymore. SNL announced that Ariana Grande and Cher will be the host and musical guests for the show’s Christmas episode in an Instagram post. Fans rushed into the comments in excitement. “CHER AND ARI HELLLOOOO” one user wrote, “I SCREAMED OMG ARIANA AND CHER” another fan wrote. Cher’s guest performance will premier place on Dec. 20.

Read it at Late Nighter

7

Airline Claims Passengers That Pay Extra for a Window Seat Aren’t Entitled to a Window

DIFFERENT POINT OF VIEW
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 3:11PM EST 
IN FLIGHT - MAY 11: Many of the seats aboard a United Airlines flight sit empty on May 11, 2020 in flight to Houston, Texas in San Francisco. Air travel is down as estimated 94 percent due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, causing U.S. airlines to take a major financial hit with losses of $350 million to $400 million a day and nearly half of major carriers airplanes are sitting idle.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

After getting hit with a class action lawsuit, United Airlines has fought back, claiming that passengers who pay for a window seat are not entitled to a seat with an actual window. The airline wrote in a motion to dismiss the case on Nov. 10 that, “The use of the word ‘window’ in reference to a particular seat cannot reasonably be interpreted as a promise that the seat will have an exterior window view.” This motion came after passengers sued United and Delta Airlines, alleging that they paid additional money for a “window” seat, but were placed in seats next to empty walls. United argued that “the word ‘window’ identifies the position of the seat—i.e., next to the wall of the main body of the aircraft,” and does not explicitly secure a seat with an exterior view, something the airline’s lawyers note is explained in United’s contract of carriage. Over half of United’s fleet is comprised of Boeing 737s, which have at least one row with an aisle that doesn’t have a window with an exterior view. While some airlines clarify which window seats do not have an actual window, United and Delta do not. Delta did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment, while United opted not to comment.

Read it at New York Post

8
Woman Plunges 20ft From Faulty Rollercoaster
DERAILED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.17.25 1:31PM EST 
This aerial view taken on June 26, 2023 shows the Jetline rollercoaster one day after the rollercoaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, killing one person and injuring several others. The park will be closed this week after the fatal accident. (Photo by Marko SAAVALA / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by MARKO SAAVALA/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)
This aerial view taken on June 26, 2023 shows the Jetline rollercoaster one day after the rollercoaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, killing one person and injuring several others. The park will be closed this week after the fatal accident. (Photo by Marko SAAVALA / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by MARKO SAAVALA/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images) MARKO SAAVALA/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Harrowing footage of a woman who was thrown 20ft from a speeding rollercoaster was shown in court on Monday, following a 2023 incident at a Swedish theme park that left one dead and nine injured. In the clip, filmed at Stockholm’s Gröna Lund theme park, Karin Emegard can be seen being thrown from the Jetline coaster after a support arm fracture caused it to come to a sudden halt and partially derail. “It was horrifying to see my wife fall out of the car,” said husband Mikael Elmegard, who was also thrown from the cart but grabbed hold of a beam to prevent himself from falling. “When I saw her lying on the ground, her face covered in blood, I didn’t know if she had survived.” The tragic incident resulted in the death of a woman in her thirties. Karin Elmegard survived the fall but required surgery and continues to struggle with everyday tasks following what she described as a “physically painful and mentally exhausting” recovery. “I remember falling towards the grass, with it rushing up at me at a terrifying speed,” she told local media of the fall. “I don’t think I would have survived if I had fallen onto something harder, like the tracks.” The trial against Gröna Lund and two other companies began on November 10th. Prosecutors are seeking a corporate fine of 18 million SEK ($1.9 million), alleging a failure to meet safety standards.

Read it at Daily Mail

9
MTV Legend Weds Third Wife in Secret Ceremony Officiated by John Waters
THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.17.25 10:05AM EST 
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville attend the Red Carpet Premiere of Hulu's "Chad Powers" at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville attend the Red Carpet Premiere of Hulu's "Chad Powers" at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has married for the third time, taking to social media to call himself “the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe” after tying the knot with longtime partner Emily Ting. “It seems I have had a lot of news lately, but there is no news bigger than this... Today Emily and I got married,” Knoxville, 54, whose original name is Philip John Clapp announced on Instagram on Sunday. Posting a picture of himself wearing a velvet-blue denim tuxedo while wife Ting, 45, wore a matching blue dress. “It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so. Ok I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!” Knoxville previously wed first wife Melanie Cates in 1995, before separating 11 years later and one child, a daughter Madison, in 2006 . The MTV star later married Naomi Nelson in 2010 and had two children together, a son Rocko and a daughter Arlo, before divorcing in 2022. Ting, an LA-based costume designer, started dating Knoxville shortly after working on his 2022 film, Jackass Forever.

Read it at NY Post

10
Kris Jenner Reveals Why She is Close With Daughters’ Exes
PLAYING BOTH SIDES
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 1:38PM EST 
Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner are sighting ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding .
VENICE, ITALY - JUNE 26: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner are sighting ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding at Hotel Gritti on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images) Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Kris Jenner revealed why she keeps in touch with her daughters’ exes. Jenner, 70, has an “open door” policy and her daughters’ exes “can always come to [her],” she shared on Monday’s episode of "On Purpose" with Jay Shetty. The momager says that she knows “a lot of people don’t understand” her relationships with her daughters’ former partners, especially when scandals and cheating are to blame for the breakup. Jenner explained, “I love these men, and that love doesn’t go away.” Jenner calls Scott Disick, who dated her oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, her “son.” And even though the couple split in 2015, he appears on the family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians. Jenner also maintains a relationship with her third daughter Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, who admitted to cheating on Khloé multiple times. Jenner says Thompson still calls her “mom.” She also remains close to her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott and his family. “They’re family to us. And we share celebrations together,” she said. Jenner says these are “the fathers of my grandchildren… [love] doesn’t turn off like that.”

Read it at People

Trending Now