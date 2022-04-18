United Airlines Drops Plan to Enforce Mask-Wearing ‘Effective Immediately’
United Airlines on Monday said it would no longer require passengers or employees to wear masks aboard most of its flights “effective immediately.” The announcement encompasses all domestic flights and select international flights “dependent upon the arrival county’s mask requirements.” It came hours after the company said it would continue to enforce a mask mandate after a judge struck down the federal policy nationwide on Monday morning. “We await additional information from the federal government on whether it will challenge the ruling or rescind the order,” the airline then said in a statement. “Until that time, the airport mask policy remains unchanged.” A White House official on Monday told airline business reporter David Slotnik that there were no plans in place to lift the requirement for travelers inbound for the U.S. to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before their arrival. The federal travel mask mandate, which went into effect in February 2021, had been extended earlier this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until May 3.