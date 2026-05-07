United Airlines Forced to Divert After Mid-Flight Fire

Emmy-winning actress Jaime Pressly is joining OnlyFans. The My Name Is Earl star announced her new venture on Thursday, telling Variety, “I’ve always believed in evolving with the times.” She said the platform, best known for paywalled adult content, will allow her to connect with fans in a more personal way. “This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention. I’ve loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face to face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans.” The 38-year-old’s career pivot comes just weeks after reports of her friend, American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth, seeing runaway success on the platform. Elizabeth launched her OnlyFans last month and reportedly earned $1 million in her first week. Pressly is best known for her Emmy-winning performance as Joy Turner on My Name Is Earl. She’s also had roles on the show Mom and in films like Can’t Hardly Wait and Not Another Teen Movie.
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- 1Emmy Winner Launches OnlyFans'ON MY OWN TERMS'Her OnlyFans drops on May 7.
- 2United Airlines Forced to Divert After Mid-Flight FireCHANGE OF PLANSA fire in a power outlet broke out on the Boeing 767-300.
Partner updateAD BY iHerbSave 50% Off These Beauty Kits for Mother’s Day at iHerbFOR MOMFrom face masks to supplements to eye serums, these kits are filled with beauty products she’ll love.
- 3Patriots Coach Took Private Boat Ride With Pregnant ReporterRED-HANDEDDocuments reviewed by TMZ indicate they were the only two people on the vessel.
- 4Former ‘Full House’ Child Star Set to Become a Grandma at 50CANDYGRAMCandace Cameron Bure, who rose to fame as an 11-year-old child star, has revealed how she feels about her upcoming role.
Partner updateAD BY SkinMedicaThese Skincare Serums Deliver Visible Results in Just Weeks SKIN DEEPSkinMedica’s serums work with your skin’s natural renewal process to reduce fine lines, boost hydration, and deliver visible and lasting results.
- 5‘Total Eclipse of The Heart’ Singer in Coma TURN FOR THE WORSEShe’s been moved to an intensive care ward.
- 6Football Star Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis at 38‘WE CAN BEAT THIS’He’s currently undergoing “the most aggressive treatment path available” for his cancer.
- 7Lorde’s Mom Hits Out at ‘Girls’ Star After Cheating RumorLASHING LENAThe pop star’s mom spoke out after Lena Dunham’s book reignited cheating allegations.
- 8Reality TV Star Dead at 35 Following Freak AccidentTRAGIC ENDAccording to reports, he was found with head wounds caused by shards of glass.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Ex-Cop Hospitalized With Rat Virus From Cruise Speaks OutVIRUS VESSELThe Spain-bound vessel, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, set sail from southern Argentina on April 1.
- 10Italian Food Brand Accused of ‘Tomato Fraud’CANNED HEATTwo Californians have claimed that the company is lying on its labeling.
United Airlines Forced to Divert After Mid-Flight Fire
A United Airlines flight was traveling to Newark from Switzerland on Tuesday when a fire in a power outlet broke out, forcing it to divert and land at London’s Heathrow Airport. The flight had taken off from Zurich at 10:15 a.m. and was in the air for only 50 minutes when the crew issued squawk code 7700, an international distress code, according to AirLive. “United flight 135 safely diverted to London Heathrow after our inflight crew quickly extinguished a small fire in a power outlet,” a United spokesperson told People, but did not specify how the outlet fire started. The Daily Beast has reached out for further comment. The passengers were safely deplaned, according to the airline, after the plane landed in London at around 10:48 a.m.
Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re still searching for the right gift, iHerb makes it easy and affordable with these exclusive beauty and wellness kits. They are 50% off right now and filled with products she’ll actually want to use.
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In June 2021, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini rented a private boat together while Russini was pregnant with her first child. A source told TMZ the pair took a three-hour trip on the water in Putnam County, Tennessee, where they were “cautious about photos being taken.” Documents reviewed by TMZ indicate they were the only two people on the vessel. Russini gave birth to her first child, Michael, with her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, two months after the trip. Since late March, Russini and Vrabel have been embroiled in a public cheating scandal after Page Six published photos of them, both married, getting cozy at the Ambiente Resort in Sedona. Both initially denied the allegations, with Russini resigning from her role as NFL Insider at The Athletic. A few weeks later, Page Six published more photos of them kissing in a Tribeca bar in March 2020. Vrabel said he would seek therapy and has had “difficult conversations” with people he cares about. After the new photos were released, Russini deactivated her social media accounts.
Actress Candace Cameron Bure, 50, is going to be a grandma! The Full House star’s 27-year-old daughter, Natasha Bure, is expecting her first child with her husband, Bradley Steven Perry, who himself is a former Disney child star. The couple announced the happy news in a joint post on Thursday, featuring themselves in matching striped button-downs, with Bure’s baby bump peeking out and mugs that read “Dada!” and “Mama!” The post was captioned, “Our dream role 🐣. The Full House star joined the festivities, commenting below, “CandyGram in full effect 🤗❤️.” The couple tied the knot last fall in Malibu after first making their relationship public in March 2024. “It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend,” the couple told People about their nuptials. Cameron Bure served as Natasha’s “something blue,” wearing a light blue dress to the pair’s “romantic garden” wedding.
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Singer Bonnie Tyler is reportedly in a coma after undergoing emergency surgery for a perforated intestine while in Portugal. Correio da Manhã, a respected local newspaper, reports that she has been in a coma for “several days at Faro Hospital following intestinal surgery” and has been moved to an intensive care ward. A statement published on her personal website on Wednesday announced that she underwent surgery. “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery,” the statement said, adding that: “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.” The Daily Beast has reached out to her representatives for comment on her health status. While the official statement did not provide further details about the reason for her surgery, TMZ reported that in the days preceding, the singer experienced abdominal pain before doctors discovered the intestinal perforation. The singer is most famous for her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” She was nominated for three Grammys in the 1980s and also was the voice behind ’70s hits like “Lost in France” and “It’s a Heartache.”
Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia revealed on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. In a Facebook post sharing a GoFundMe for his health battle, Garcia wrote, “Wasn’t overly excited to share this news, but it is what it is. We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option.” He also encouraged his fans to get screened. “If there’s one lesson to be learned, get checked and don’t be afraid to visit the doctor’s office when you don’t feel 100%,” the 38-year-old wrote. Garcia learned of his diagnosis after several days of extensive testing during an ER stay, according to his GoFundMe page. He plans to begin chemotherapy and has started on FOLFIRINOX, which he says is “the most aggressive treatment path available” for his condition. Garcia was the starting quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2008 to 2011. During the 2010 season, he led the team to a victory over the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and helped them reach the SEC Championship Game for the first and only time.
Lorde’s mother has jumped into the internet’s long-running pop culture conspiracy theory centered around her daughter. Rumors accusing Lorde of having an affair with producer Jack Antonoff while he was dating Lena Dunham, 39, exploded again after the Girls star’s newly released memoir Famesick revisited their five-year relationship. In the book, Dunham reflected that she perhaps should have paid more attention to the time Antonoff, 42, spent alone in his studio with a “teen popstar” in 2017—a detail readers quickly linked to Lorde, 29. Now the singer’s mom, Sonja Yelich, appears to have made her feelings crystal clear. After Dunham appeared at the Met Gala on Monday, one Instagram user commented under an interview clip: “No one gives a s--t about your opinion Lena.” Yelich amplified the dig and replied bluntly: “No one.” The “Royals” singer has never publicly addressed the renewed speculation, though both she and Antonoff have repeatedly denied any romantic relationship. Dunham has also admitted she never directly confronted Lorde over the affair rumors—even while publicly praising a viral PowerPoint presentation dedicated to proving the alleged relationship.
The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall was found dead by police early Wednesday morning at his villa in Mallorca, Spain. He was 35. According to reports, he was found with head wounds caused by shards of glass. An unnamed police source told The Sun that they believe “the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door,” but also said, “it is still too early to say definitively what happened.” The Spanish Civil Guard stated that they are investigating the incident, which they say appears to be an accidental death. The Sun’s source states that witnesses told authorities Hall had been out partying all night before returning to his villa. Hall allegedly “turned aggressive” and appeared to attempt “to harm himself by banging his head against things,” the source said. The star had been documenting his time in Mallorca with his family and friends, posting on Tuesday a photo captioned, “Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things–looking through things–I’m just making art–in many forms.” Hall is best known for his stint on The Only Way Is Essex between 2015 and 2016. “Jake was a part of the Towie family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends following today’s very sad news,” the show said in a tribute to Hall. He is survived by his daughter, River, whom he shares with his ex, Ladies of London star, Missé Beqiri.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
An ex-policeman has revealed the “trauma” he has endured from a virus he picked up on a contaminated cruise ship. Martin Anstee, who was a cop in Britain for 33 years, was on a Dutch-registered vessel, MV Hondius, when it was plunged into disarray by an outbreak of hantavirus. Three people have died so far as a result of the contagion, which comes from rats. Anstee, speaking from his hospital bed in Amsterdam, Netherlands, said he was coping. “There are still lots of tests to be done. I have no idea how long I’ll be in the hospital for. I’m in isolation at the moment,” the 56-year-old said. His wife Nicola told The Telegraph that it has been a “very traumatic few days.” Nicola added: “The fear with this virus is it can deteriorate very quickly, so it’s been a bit up and down for him.” Anstee’s condition is comparatively mild compared to others. As well as the deceased, a Dutch couple and a German national, there are eight people from Hondius in serious conditions.
An Italian food brand is being sued for allege “tomato fraud.” The central argument of a suit brought by two California residents against New Jersey-based Cento Fine Foods is that its “Certified San Marzano” labeling is flagrantly untrue, according to the class action lawsuit obtained by the New York Post. “San Marzano tomatoes are considered the Ferrari or Prada of canned tomato varieties. Loyalists say they are well worth the higher price tag compared to other Italian or domestically produced options,” the lawsuit states, suggesting that San Marzano tomatos are not used in Cento’s product. “Defendant’s marketing and labeling of Cento San Marzanos as ‘Certified San Marzano’ tomatoes is false, misleading, and unfair,” the filing continued. The complainants went in on the taste, or lack thereof. “They lack the taste, consistency, and other physical characteristics associated by consumers with certified San Marzano Tomatoes,” it said. A lawyer for Cento Fine Foods told ABC that the claim is “entirely without merit.” The company successfully defended a similar suit in New York in 2019.