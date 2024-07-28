United Airlines Flight Grounded Due to ‘Biohazard’ Caused by Vomiting Crew
EMERGENCY LANDING
A United Airlines flight was forced to land early after an onboard “biohazard” made several passengers and crew members ill, The New York Post reported. The Sunday morning flight from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Boston diverted to Washington, D.C. at the pilot’s request so that the aircraft could undergo “a deep clean.” Audio from the flight captured a crew member saying “With this kind of being a biohazard I think we need to get this plane on the ground ASAP.” They added: “I talked to the crew and it sounds like it’s quite bad back there. The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks.” The plane touched down at Washington Dulles Airport and, according to United, none of the passengers or crew members required medical assistance.