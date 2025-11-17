United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger’s Disturbing Comment

A United Airlines Flight bound for Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger said his wife was carrying a bomb, according to news reports. A male passenger onboard flight 380 was arrested after saying the device was inside his wife’s luggage, the St. Louis Dispatch reports, citing a source. The Boeing 737-700, carrying 119 passengers and five crew members, was forced to land in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday. Sniffer dogs were deployed as part of the team that searched the plane, which had taken off from Dallas, Texas. All passengers were made to disembark as authorities poured over it. It later landed safely at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. United said in a statement, “United flight 380 from Dallas to Chicago landed safely in St. Louis to address a potential security concern. Law enforcement searched and cleared the aircraft. The flight took off from St. Louis earlier this afternoon and has since landed in Chicago.” The FBI was called in to aid in the investigation, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to People. According to FlightAware, the journey was delayed by around five and a half hours. The Daily Beast has contacted United for more information.