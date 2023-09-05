CHEAT SHEET
    United Airlines Flights Resume Nationwide After Computer Glitch

    ROAD TO NOWHERE

    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    A picture of two United Airlines planes on the ground at O'Hare International Airport.

    Scott Olson/Reuters

    United Airlines resumed flights on Tuesday afternoon shortly after a reported computer glitch halted all of the airline’s flights nationwide. The Federal Aviation Administration initially announced the ground stop early Tuesday afternoon, without providing further details. “United Airlines asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide,” an FAA spokeswoman told The Daily Beast in an email. “For more information, contact United regarding its request and monitor fly.faa.gov for updates.” About 15 minutes later, the FAA said flights would resume.

