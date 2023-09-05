United Airlines Flights Resume Nationwide After Computer Glitch

Read it at ABC7
United Airlines resumed flights on Tuesday afternoon shortly after a reported computer glitch halted all of the airline’s flights nationwide. The Federal Aviation Administration initially announced the ground stop early Tuesday afternoon, without providing further details. “United Airlines asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide,” an FAA spokeswoman told The Daily Beast in an email. “For more information, contact United regarding its request and monitor fly.faa.gov for updates.” About 15 minutes later, the FAA said flights would resume.