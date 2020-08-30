United Airlines Gets Rid of Change Fees Permanently
SILVER LINING
Well, here’s one nice piece of news in the travel industry. United Airlines emailed customers on Sunday announcing that it’s getting rid of change fees for domestic flights permanently (except for Basic Economy). Change fees were $200 and came on top of whatever the price difference was. The airline will also allow customers to fly same-day standby for free starting in January. While a number of airlines have temporarily gone without change fees during the pandemic, in normal times the only major airline that didn’t have them was Southwest. Only time will tell if United’s move is a harbinger of more to come and Delta and American will have to follow suit. According to the Department of Transportation, ticket change fees brought in $2.8 billion for airlines last year.