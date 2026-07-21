United Airlines Investigating Employee’s ICE Threat to Passenger

United Airlines is investigating after one of its employees allegedly threatened to call ICE on a customer they accused of not being a U.S. citizen. The exchange allegedly took place at the ticket counter at San Francisco International Airport last week. Julio Varela, 54, an East Bay resident who was trying to correct a name on one of his family member’s tickets so they could board a plane, said the employee was rude and dismissive. He claims he asked for her name so he could report her behavior to the airline. When she refused, he said that he took out his phone to begin recording her. Footage of the incident shows her saying “maybe we should call ICE on you,” before adding that “you don’t act like a citizen. Get away.” The ticket issue was resolved minutes later. Varela has since said that he was “so shocked” and “angry” after the exchange. “It’s intimidating, because my kids didn’t know, you know, if when we get back, are we, am I going to be arrested?” he said. “Is ICE going to be there?” United told CBS News Bay Area it was looking into what happened.

CBS News