Two people needed hospital treatment after a United Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Japan. The jet, flying from Japan to the Philippines, made an emergency landing at Osaka’s Kansai International Airport. Fifty minutes into the flight, the aircraft’s cargo hold had reportedly caught fire. Emergency crews and fire trucks were at the runway as United Flight 32, carrying 142 passengers and crew, made an emergency landing. However, the Boeing 737-800 sustained no visible damage to the outside of the craft, and United said an inspection could not determine if the fire had even taken place. It is also unclear what triggered the fire warning on the plane. “United Airlines flight 32 from Tokyo-Narita to Cebu, Philippines, diverted to Osaka due to an indication of potential fire in the cargo hold. The aircraft landed safely and passengers deplaned via slides,” the airline said in a statement/.