FAA Grounds 171 Boeing Airplanes After Window Blows Out
INSPECTION TIME
The Federal Aviation Authority announced that it would ground about 171 of its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircrafts worldwide for inspection after a scary incident Friday night where a panel blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight. On a flight from Portland, Oregon to California, an emergency exit used as a window blew out at 16,000 feet prompting oxygen masks to drop down as passengers feared for the worst. Luckily, there were no injuries on the flight with the panel incident and the plane returned to Portland when the pressurization issue was reported. Boeing delivered the Max 9 fleet to Alaska Airlines last year. “We need a divert. We've declared an emergency. We are depressurized. We have 177 passengers on board,” the pilot said in an audio taken from the cockpit.