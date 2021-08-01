This Waffle Knit T-Shirt Is Better Than Most—Here’s Why

Scouting Report: The Ecoknit Thermal Pocket Tee is made with a waffle-knit design that is both stylish and serves to wick moisture in the summer— and keep you warmer in the winter.

I’m constantly on the hunt for a good t-shirt. After all, they are harder to find than you might think. And finding a good, simple yet slightly unique t-shirt is even harder. What I mean is, I have tons of plain t-shirts, but sometimes you need to mix it up, add some spice to life. United by Blue, an eco-conscious clothing brand, has done just that, and has created perfect the t-shirt as well.

The EcoKnit™ Thermal Pocket Tee adds a little oomph to a classic in desperate need of an upgrade. Here’s why—it may look like just a t-shirt, but it’s a waffle knit t-shirt. Not only does this give texture and buttery softness to the touch, but in my opinion, it adds a little bit of style. It can still be worn with anything, but it’s different—and that’s good—t-shirts can be kind of boring sometimes.

The shirt itself is made with a cotton and polyester blend and infused with a thermal knit. Here’s the thing—I’ve worn it in the summer and the winter, and it’s great for both. I find the waffle knit helps wick sweat in a way that other shirts don’t, and in the winter, it helps keep me a little bit warmer than the rest of my t-shirt drawer. It fits great too—it has a straight hem, short sleeves, a pocket, and is durable as well.

Best of all, United by Blue is a really cool brand. Their goal is to clean up trash from the ocean and our planet, and with every product purchased, they clean up a pound of trash. It’s a great way to make a difference, and to add a different t-shirt to your wardrobe.

