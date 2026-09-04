United Flight Declares Emergency Minutes After Takeoff

United Airlines passengers were only 25 minutes into their flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, when the plane’s crew reported a technical issue and turned the plane around on Thursday. “United flight 1855 safely returned to Los Angeles to address a mechanical issue,” the airline said in a statement. “Customers deplaned normally at the gate, and we’ve arranged for a new aircraft to take them to their destination later today.” The complication was reportedly a “hydraulic maintenance issue,” but United has not disclosed the details. The pilot landed the plane safely without any more issues about an hour after the first departure, with no passenger or crew injuries. The passengers had a rough start to their holiday weekend, however—a more than five-hour delay.