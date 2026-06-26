United Flight Diverted After Passenger’s Mid-Flight Meltdown

A plane en route from China to San Francisco was forced to divert to Japan because of a passenger’s unruly behavior. United Flight UA858 from Shanghai Pudong Airport made an unscheduled landing after the crew became concerned about the erratic behavior of one woman. According to witnesses, the woman started melting down soon after take off, throwing her documents and papers in the air, swearing loudly, and “periodically started hitting herself.” The woman later “elbowed” a crew captain trying to get her attention, and threw food packaging to the floor from the in-flight meal. The woman is also said to have yelled at the flight’s crew while accusing them of trying to “oppress” her. After she ignored multiple warnings, the captain decided to land the plane at Tokyo’s Narita Airport. The woman was escorted from the flight by police. Passengers said there was some confusion as the woman was being removed. “Personally, I felt it was a mix of misunderstanding, overreaction, and mismanagement from both sides,” one passenger said. The plane eventually continued its journey and landed in San Francisco, around 1 hour and 40 minutes behind schedule.