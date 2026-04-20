United Flight Forced to Evacuate After Security Scare

A United Airlines flight carrying about 200 passengers was evacuated in Denver on Sunday night after a bomb threat triggered a full security response before takeoff. Passengers bound for Washington Dulles were ordered to disembark as authorities screened the aircraft over what an airline spokesperson described to 9News as a “security concern.” Video from the scene, obtained by Storyful, showed police vehicles surrounding the plane while emergency crews stood at the aircraft’s doors. No explosive device was found. Travelers were later allowed into the terminal, where they were provided with food while the investigation was underway. The Airbus A321neo eventually departed Denver just after 11:30 p.m., more than five hours behind schedule, and arrived safely in Washington, D.C., at 4:28 a.m. Monday. The incident came just a day after another United flight was diverted to Pittsburgh over a separate bomb scare. In that case, passengers were evacuated via emergency slides after the crew reported a suspicious beeping sound. Bomb squads and FBI agents later swept the aircraft and found no explosives.