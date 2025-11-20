Smokey Robinson is facing new sexual assault allegations from two more former employees—a man and a woman—piling even more pressure onto the Motown icon as he battles an expanding lawsuit he says is baseless. The new claims were filed this week as lawyers for four former employees—who sued Robinson in May—moved to add the additional accusers anonymously. The male accuser, a former car valet, alleges Robinson, 85, fondled himself in front of him and tried to place his hand on Robinson’s genitals. The female accuser, a former housekeeper like several of the original plaintiffs, claims Robinson repeatedly tried to make her touch him while he was showering. Robinson denies all allegations. His lawyer, Christopher Frost, told Rolling Stone that the latest accusers were “part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons and are layering out their claims for maximum adverse publicity,” calling the case an “organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend.” Robinson previously denied accusations from the first four women, which included rape. His wife of 23 years, Frances—also a defendant—is accused of labor violations and using “ethnically pejorative words and language.” The plaintiffs are seeking $50 million in damages. The Robinsons countersued in May for $500 million, alleging defamation and elder abuse.
United Flight Forced to Turn Back After Business Class Passenger Drops Laptop
A United Airlines flight was forced to make a transatlantic U-turn on Wednesday after a passenger dropped a laptop down the side of a seat, triggering a serious safety protocol. Flight 925 was over the Atlantic, two hours into an eight-hour journey to Washington, D.C., from London when the pilot suddenly swung the 25-year-old Boeing 767 around and diverted to Dublin. According to crew members, a passenger’s laptop had become wedged between a business-class seat and the side wall and could not be retrieved, posing a fire hazard. The primary risk was posed by the device’s lithium battery, which can overheat and enter a state of “thermal runaway,” causing a rapid temperature increase in a short space of time. As the laptop was inaccessible, the crew might not know if the device was on fire until it was too late. “We don’t know the status of it, we can’t access it, we can’t see it,” pilots told air traffic control of the laptop, which had slipped into the cargo hold. “So our decision is to... find this laptop before we can continue over the ocean.” After landing in Dublin, the plane remained on the ground for nearly three hours for inspection. Passengers finally arrived in Washington Dulles around 1:14 a.m., approximately five hours behind schedule. The incident comes less than a month after a passenger aboard another United Boeing 767 dropped a laptop in a similar way, forcing a diversion.
Richard Dreyfuss’ son has revealed that “MeToo” allegations were the reason that he and his siblings became estranged from the Oscar-winner. In an interview with USA Today, Ben Dreyfuss, 39, said he and his siblings, Harry and Emily, are not expecting to receive any money from their 78-year-old father. “Everyone assumes my siblings and I are wealthy from our dad, and we’re all a bit too uncomfortable to make it clear, but we have no money from my dad,” Ben wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 13. “My dad has no money... If he did, we wouldn’t get it since we’ve been estranged ever since some complicated family drama to do with MeToo.” Ben said their estrangement began when his younger brother accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault in a 2017 BuzzFeed essay. Ben used his father’s Twitter account to support his brother, prompting someone to come forward and allege that the Mr Holland’s Opus star was himself guilty of sexual assault. “He blames us for that,” Ben said. Despite the estrangement, Ben said, “I love my father. I have always loved him.” Dreyfus welcomed his three children with ex-wife Jeramie Rain before the pair’s 1995 divorce. He married his third wife, Svetlana Erokhin, in 2006.
A fleet of 16 canoes, some older than the Pyramids of Giza, has been found in a lake in Wisconsin. State maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen has systematically discovered and mapped the dugout canoes around Lake Mendota since the first was unearthed in 2021. The Wisconsin Historical Society announced the news on Wednesday, November 19. Researchers think they performed a similar role to e-bikes in modern cities, used and then parked for the next person. Radiocarbon dating suggests the oldest canoe is 5,200 years old. The pyramids were built around 4,500 years ago. Others are newer, like the first one Thomson found, which dates back around 1,200 years. Thomsen said canoe depositories were like how e-bikes “utilize docking stations for users to store bikes between riders. It’s a parking spot that’s been used for millennia, over and over.” She worked with Ho-Chunk tribal preservation officer Bill Quackenbush, who said, “The canoes remind us how long our people have lived in this region and how deeply connected we remain to these waters and lands.” Larry Plucinski, of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, said, “The canoes give us insight into a sophisticated travel network and interconnected communities who used their incredible skills and knowledge to live and thrive on lands where we still live and thrive today.”
Kim Kardashian revealed she anonymously bid $80,000 to secure a Bible that her late father, Robert Kardashian, had gifted to O.J. Simpson. She said last week that the NFL player’s estate rejected her initial $15,000 offer, but in Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, she revealed she used an alias to buy it. “If anyone was wondering who won that O.J. Simpson auction, you best believe it was me,” she said. Simpson’s estate executor, Malcolm LaVergne, slammed her earlier comments. “I like how she’s trying to frame the story as I’m trying to keep it from her. No wonder she can’t pass the bar,” he said. She has been studying to become a lawyer for six years and revealed earlier this month that she failed the bar exam. Her father’s personal scripture has his name in gold lettering and a handwritten note. Kardashian, who was Simpson’s defense attorney in his 1995 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, gifted the book after the killings. Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, was best friends with Brown Simpson. Kardashian skirted the controversial topic when she showed the gift to her daughter, Chicago. “You are not going to believe what it is, nor will you even care,” she said.
A Miss Universe contestant was sent to another planet during a catwalk when she accidentally stepped off the stage. Miss Jamaica entrant, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, had to be carried from the room on a stretcher after her tumble, which drew gasps from the crowd. She had been competing in the preliminary round of the contest in Bangkok, Thailand. She was wearing a striking orange dress and was looking out at the audience when she plummeted from her podium. Viewers stood and craned to see the woman on the floor. When she was finally taken away via stretcher, the crowd applauded. She was taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital. She did not suffer any broken bones. Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, Olivia Grange, said, “The entire country is praying for you, Gabrielle, and wishing you a full and speedy recovery.” In a post on Instagram, Miss Universe Jamaica said, “Medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery.” It added, “We kindly ask everyone to stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care.”
Actor Kevin Spacey has claimed he is homeless after being shunned by Hollywood following a sex scandal. The 66-year-old was accused in 2017 of sexual assault by one man in 1986. He maintained his innocence and was cleared in court in New York in 2022. The following year, in London, he was cleared of other charges involving four men. But in an interview with The Telegraph, Spacey says he no longer has a house and has put all his possessions in storage. The star, who won Oscar awards for his roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, said he lost his house due to “astronomical” legal costs over the last seven years. “I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out,” he said. “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.” He said he hoped to make a comeback. “We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” he says. “And that will happen in its right time.” In the interview, Spacey also compared his cancellation to alleged communist sympathizers being blacklisted in Hollywood in the 1950s, saying “a lot of people were not guilty of what they were accused of.”
Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Fields-Thornton was arrested at an airport in Atlanta and charged with felony theft, police confirmed. The former reality star has had a warrant out for her arrest since October, when she was accused of stealing around $11,000 of furniture from a condo she was renting. Police reports state Fields-Thornton, 40, and a male friend “suddenly moved out of the unit in the middle of the night” without notifying the property owner, taking the furniture and television with them, according to CBS News. Fields-Thornton was detained by officers at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and remains in custody at Fulham County Jail, police said, with bodycam footage capturing the moment she was apprehended. The television personality, who appeared in four seasons of the hit reality show, announced in April that she was moving to Atlanta to start a “new chapter” in her life. Her Instagram bio states she is the founder of a company called The House of Miamor, aimed at helping women get started in business.
A passenger ferry crashed into a rocky island, causing all on board to be evacuated, because the first mate, who was in charge at the time, was distracted by his cellphone, coast guard officials said. The Queen Jenuvia II ran aground on rocks near the uninhabited South Korean island of Jogdo, sparking a massive rescue operation that saw all 267 crew and passengers evacuated following a direct order from the country’s president, Lee Jae Myung. Korean coast guard chief investigator Kim Hwang-gyun said the first mate, who was running the ship in the captain’s absence, was using his cellphone at the time of the crash, The New York Times reported. The coast guard also revealed that the ship’s first mate and a helmsman had been detained in connection with the incident and charged with gross negligence. “Whatever their testimonies so far, we’re looking at gross negligence,” Kim said. Passenger Kim Namhyun told Reuters said, “I thought I might die. The sound was too loud.”
Rescuers helped more than 170 climbers to safety after a volcanic eruption trapped them, officials said. The group of 178 people was climbing Mount Semeru in Indonesia when it erupted, throwing hot ash and a mixture of rock, lava, and gas down the mountain. They became stranded at the Ranu Kumbolo camping zone, on the north side of the volcano, and outside the central danger zone. The Associated Press reports that ongoing seismic activity suggested eruptions would continue, necessitating a rescue of the group of “climbers, porters, guides, tourism officials and tourists.” Located in the Lumajang district of East Java, Semeru erupted from midday into the evening on Wednesday. It sent a cloud of hot gas up 1.2 miles into the air. There are concerns that some of the climbers may have been exposed to volcanic ash. Speaking at a news conference, the head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, Priatin Hadi Wijaya, said, “They are safe and now being helped to return.”