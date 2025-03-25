United Flight Turns Back as Pilot Realizes He’s Forgotten Something Important
A China-bound United Airlines flight was forced to turn around and head back to the U.S. when it was discovered that one of the pilots had forgotten their passport. Some 257 passengers and 13 crew were two hours into United flight 198, which had lifted off from Los Angeles International Airport at 2 p.m. Saturday, when the “frustrated” pilot admitted his blunder over the PA system. The Boeing 787 was then redirected to San Francisco. Passenger Yang Shuhan told CNN that she heard the pilot’s “very frustrated voice” over the intercom, saying he “forgot (his) passport.” A replacement crew took the plane to its destination, Shanghai, six hours behind schedule. Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation-focused advisory firm Endau Analytics, said the mistake constitutes “a lack of discipline.” “The pilot did not have their passport onboard,” United said in a statement. “We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening. Customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT