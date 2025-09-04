United Airlines Forced Into Emergency Landing as Smoke Fills Cockpit

Howard Stern’s bosses addressed speculation Wednesday that his show may be coming to an end. Speaking at the Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, per Variety, the satellite radio company’s top brass said that negotiations to keep the show on its airwaves are ongoing. “We’d love [for Stern] to stay,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s chief content officer and president said. “Howard, for all these years and right up till now, is as important a single piece of content as we’ve had… He’s the best interviewer out there, period, you know, bar none. And we’ve always had a series, as all of you know, of renewals. With any talent at that level, you’re always gonna have an extended period of negotiations. We’ve been pretty lucky all these years,” he continued. Stern’s show moved from traditional radio to Sirius in 2006—but a report from The U.S. Sun last month claimed that his latest five-year, $500 million contract with the company would be terminated when the term ends at the end of the year. Stern insisted he’s not going anywhere and teased that he’d address the rumors on air Sept. 2, but his big return was postponed at the last minute, refueling the rumors. His bosses now say they expect for things to pan out. “With any talent at that level, you’re always gonna have an extended period of negotiations,” Greenstein said. “It certainly has to make sense, but we feel pretty good that we’ve done this before, and we’ll see where it goes.” Jennifer Witz, CEO of SiriusXM, added, “I think he’s been core to our platform for over 20 years, so I’m confident we’ll get to the right place.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Howard Stern’s Bosses Tease His Fate at SiriusXMHOLD YOUR HORSESSiriusXM’s President weighed in on the cancelation rumors Thursday.
- 2Ex-Bond Girl, 47, Gives Birth After Multiple MiscarriagesBOND MOTHERThe actress, who starred in “Casino Royale” alongside Daniel Craig, says she has been trying to conceive for eight years.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW DROPThe Remarkable Paper Pro Move is an innovative digital notebook made for work on the go.
- 3Bodybuilder Dies After Winning Amateur Mr. Olympia‘I LOST EVERYTHING’Erik Markov, from Spain, just earned his pro card before his tragic death.
- 4United Airlines in Emergency Landing as Smoke Fills CockpitSMOKE SHOWThe flight from Houston, Texas, to Panama City, Florida, was abandoned.
Shop with ScoutedLovehoney’s Sex Toy Sale Is Here to Spice Up Your Labor DayBUZZ-WORTHY DEALSScore Black Friday-level deals on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories.
- 5Epstein Victim Blasts 'Shocking and Upsetting' Trump CommentWANTING ANSWERSLisa Phillips said that she was shocked to hear Trump dismissing the Epstein files as a “Democrat hoax.”
- 6‘You’ Star Reveals Birth of Twins in Ultra-Understated WayOH BY THE WAYPenn Badgley made the revelation between breaths while promoting his new book.
- 7McConnell’s Warning: ‘Most Dangerous Period’ in DecadesOH NOT AGAIN...The veteran GOP leader’s words come as leaders fervently opposed to the U.S. world order meet in Beijing.
- 8US Open Fan Ripped for ‘Disgraceful’ Move at Sinner MatchCAUGHT RED-HANDEDThe fan’s apparent theft was caught on video and circulated widely online.
Shop with ScoutedVictoria Beckham Reportedly Loves This Firming Peptide SerumBOTOX IN A BOTTLE?According to the brand, Medik8’s Liquid Peptide Serum can help remove wrinkles and expression lines by the time you finish your first bottle.
- 9New Sydney Sweeney Movie’s Release Date Brought ForwardEARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENTHer MAGA fans will have to head to the cinema early.
- 10Gutfeld Reveals Why He Hasn’t Invited Fallon on His ShowNEVER SAY NEVERThe Fox News host said he and Fallon “genuinely like each other without that other bulls**t.”
Caterina Murino, known for her role as James Bond’s love interest in Casino Royale, has welcomed her first child at the age of 47. The Italian actress conceived her son, Demetrio Tancredi Rigaud Murino, through IVF after having two grueling miscarriages. In July, she told the French magazine Gala that she had been trying to conceive with her partner, French attorney Édouard Rigaud, for eight years. “At my age, medicine had to be asked to help nature,” she told the outlet, “you don’t always decide when the right time to become a mother.” Murino explained that she waited a long time to have a child because she wanted to find “the man of my life.” Her pregnancy went more smoothly than she had expected, telling the French magazine, “I had no inconvenience, neither diabetes nor insomnia.” Aside from her role in Casino Royale, Murino, who lives in Paris, has also starred in multiple Italian and French productions, including the TV series Escort Boys and Balthazar. Murino shared the exciting baby news on her Instagram, writing, “mom and dad are well and crazy with joy for future sleepless nights!”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The way you take notes can make or break your productivity. But let’s be honest: the usual methods don’t cut it. Paper gets messy, disorganized, and lost. Laptops are cumbersome and hinder real collaboration. And phones? Sure, they’re convenient—until the notifications start rolling in and your focus disappears. The solution? Remarkable’s new Paper Pro Move.
This latest innovation from Remarkable offers the same distraction-free experience as its revolutionary Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet (including the brand’s distraction-proof custom operating system) in a smaller size. As Remarkable CEO Phil Hess puts it, “it’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way.”
Its 7.3-inch display packs a punch with bright, deep colors and provides a unique writing experience when paired with Remarkable’s custom-developed markers. The digital ink appears instantly, and every pen stroke has the perfect amount of friction to make it feel like you’re writing on paper.
You can select from built-in templates, including grids, lines, and planners, to make it simple to quickly jot down notes over coffee, in class, or during a meeting. Need more room to write? Just turn the Remarkable Paper Pro Move tablet sideways, and the display rotates automatically. Notes can be converted into text with a tap and sent by email directly from the device. Plus, a mere ten-minute charge provides two weeks of standby battery life or three days of active use. Whether you’re using it for work or as a digital journal, the Remarkable Paper Pro Move is a reliable sidekick you can count on.
Spanish bodybuilder Erik Markov has died just months after going pro, following a win at an amateur Mr. Olympia competition. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed. After securing a victory in Spain’s Mr. Olympia Amateur competition, Markov earned his tour card in May, which allows bodybuilders to compete in the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB). “I turned my dream into reality–I got my tour card,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of him kissing his partner, Lucia Barahona, a personal trainer. He wrote more about the importance of Barahona in his journey, calling her “the greatest victory of all” and that she “fought with [him] without ever stepping on stage.” Following his death, she posted on social media over the weekend, writing, “I don’t feel able to do it right now, and I still haven’t processed this situation that both his family and I are going through.” She added she needed time to “heal.” On Thursday, she reposted a TikTok on her Instagram story that translated as, “This year I lost my spark, my happiness, my smile, I lost everything.” Others shared heartfelt messages in the comments of Markov’s last Instagram post. A fellow pro bodybuilder, Fede Guevara, shared a photo on his own Instagram account with Markov, writing in the caption, “Rest in peace, friend. How unfair is life, it always takes the best.” A number of bodybuilders have died in recent months, including another Spanish bodybuilder, Lorena Blanco, at 37, and former IFBB Pro Craig Licker at 57.
United Airlines Forced Into Emergency Landing as Smoke Fills Cockpit
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a United Airlines Express flight was forced into an emergency landing in Houston on Wednesday when pilots reported smoke and electrical failures. Flight 4969, operated by regional carrier CommuteAir, had just taken off for Panama City, Florida, when the cockpit filled with smoke. “They are having electrical issues. They are losing electrical,” an air traffic controller told emergency crews, according to LiveATC.net recordings. The regional jet circled back to George Bush Intercontinental Airport and landed safely before being parked on a taxiway. Pilots then requested a tow to the terminal. Social media footage shows the jet parked up as smoke billows from it. CommuteAir later described the scare as “a potential maintenance issue” and confirmed that all passengers were returned safely to the gate. “We apologize for this inconvenience and are preparing a new aircraft to operate the flight to ECP,” said Jason Kadah, CommuteAir’s managing director of communications.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.
The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.
Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.
Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.
Jeffrey Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips told CNN she found President Donald Trump’s description of the Epstein files saga as a “Democrat hoax that never ends” to be “shocking and upsetting.” Appearing on Anderson Cooper 360 on Wednesday night, Phillips said, “For me personally, it was shocking and upsetting. I couldn’t believe that he said that. For so many years he acknowledged there were thousands of files and he was going to release them, and so hearing that today I was just confused by it.” She added that the president may have thought Epstein’s survivors were targeting him but insisted they weren’t, describing their campaign this week calling on the DOJ to release the files as a “cry for us, being fed up and wanting answers.” Phillips, who revealed in an interview with NBC on Tuesday that several survivors had begun compiling their own client lists in response to the DOJ’s failure to produce any, told Cooper, “We want some accountability and we haven’t received any.”
You star Penn Badgley, 38, has welcomed identical twin boys, proudly announcing the additions with his wife, Domino Kirke, 41, on Instagram alongside an event to promote his book, Crushmore. “I’m interrupting my paternity leave, which I’m on by the way, which is also [why] I’m whispering,” he said. “There’s tiny little baby feet right there. I don’t want to wake them up.” The caption for the Gosspi Girl alum’s post said: “Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info.” Crushmore is co-written with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, Kirke’s fellow hosts on the Podcrushed podcast. Badgley and Kirke announced in February that they were expecting. The couple also parent Kirke’s sons James, 5, and Cassius, 16, per the Daily Mail.
Sen. Mitch McConnell has warned of similarities between the contemporary political landscape and that of the 1930s. The former Senate majority leader, who is set to retire in two years, singled out foreign policy and tariffs introduced by the Trump administration in his comparison. Speaking to the Lexington Herald-Leader, he said: “I think this is the most dangerous period since before World War II,” adding, “There’s certain similarities right now to the ‘30s.” He drew a link between Trump’s tariffs and those introduced in the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act. McConnell, 83, also said the U.S. was underprepared for unity between anti-Western nations, with leaders of Russia, China, North Korea, and India meeting in Beijing to discuss a new world order this week. “Those who were totally anxious to stay out of all of what was going on in Europe were called ‘America First.’ Sound familiar?” McConnell asked. “So what do we have today? North Korea, China, Russia, Iran, and Iran’s proxies. They’re very different kinds of countries, but they have one thing in common: They hate us.” The veteran Republican echoes billionaire hedge funder Ray Dalio, who told the Financial Times on Tuesday: “I think that what is happening now politically and socially is analogous to what happened around the world in the 1930-40 period,” following the White House’s acquisition of a 10 percent share in chip manufacturer Intel.
A US Open fan was caught on camera seemingly trying to steal from Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner. The No. 1 men’s singles player had just won his fourth round against Russian-Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium when he walked over to the stands to sign some autographs. Sinner, who had his gear slouched over his shoulders, was looking away when a fan was seen touching the bag’s zipper and attempting to open it. A security guard intervened, and Sinner quickly walked away from the crowd as a result. The short clip, which was posted on X by Olly Tennis, garnered over 400,000 views. “Every day, the quality of attendants at tennis tournaments seems to get worse. Or is it just that people are getting worse everywhere?” said one user. Another comment read, “That’s disgraceful. I’m glad the security did their job but this fan or any fan that’s not a kid shouldn’t be getting within arms length of Sinner here in my opinion.” The incident isn’t the first embarrassing moment caught on camera at this year’s US Open. Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was filmed snatching a hat meant for a child from player Kamil Majchrzak, sparking outrage and forcing Szczerek to issue an apology.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sure, wrinkles, texture, and loss of elasticity are all normal and beautiful parts of the human experience. Still, some of us may prefer to delay those natural signs of aging with skincare and cosmetic treatments. If you want to avoid injectables and in-office aesthetic treatments like lasers and microneedling, investing in a solid skincare routine that includes the essentials (cleanser, toner, vitamin C serums, and a retinoid) can be supercharged by incorporating a liquid peptide serum like the Medik8 Liquid Peptides 30% Complex Hydrating Peptide Serum.
The UK-based clinical-level skincare brand is loved by celebrities with seriously enviable skin, including Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, but that’s not the only reason we love this firming and line-softening serum.
The Liquid Peptides serum contains multiple types of peptides and skin-boosting ingredients to target multiple signs of aging—including peptides that specifically target expression lines to prevent new wrinkles from setting in (a similar topical effect to neuromodulator injections like Botox and Dysport).
It also contains a multi-weight hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines and lock in moisture so the skin doesn’t appear crepey or dehydrated—especially under the eyes. This peptide-powered serum sold out four times last year thanks to its fast-acting and super-effective formula, so if you want to find out what the hype is about, we recommend acting fast.
MAGA pin-up girl Sydney Sweeney will have her new movie released a week earlier than expected. Sweeney, currently making headlines over rumors she is dating Taylor Swift’s nemesis, Scooter Braun, stars in the film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s novel The Housemaid. The movie, which also stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar and is directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), will now be in cinemas on December 19, as opposed to the original Christmas Day release date. The Housemaid will now open on the same day as Avatar: Fire & Ash and SpongeBob Movie: The Search for Squarepants. Novelist McFadden’s psychological thriller was released in 2022 and became an international bestseller. It has spawned two follow-up novels. Sweeney’s next movie, Christy, is based on the life of former professional boxer Christy Martin-the Euphoria star also produced the film. Sweeney, who turns 28 next week, has had a controversial year away from her acting work. In May, she released a soap line containing her bathwater. In July, the tagline to her American Eagle campaign, ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ was linked to eugenics. The backlash saw her being defended by MAGA voices from Donald Trump down. Sweeney was also outed as a registered Republican voter.
Fox News late night host Greg Gutfeld doesn’t have plans to return the favor after Jimmy Fallon invited him on Tonight Show—yet. Speaking to the L.A. Times, Gutfeld said “we were both happy about” how the appearance went. “It’s good to see two industry people in whatever ‘supposed rivalry’ who genuinely like each other without that other bulls--t,” he went on, but “I haven’t asked him to come on” Gutfeld. Just a month after Gutfeld encouraged his viewers to reclaim the word “Nazi,” as in, “What’s up, my Nazi,” Fallon sat down with the host to chum it up on Tonight. The pair laughed and joked all the way through the appearance, which was Gutfeld’s first on a network TV program. Prior to his Nazi comments, the Fox host also called for a “civil war” on air, because “elections don’t work.” Fallon made no qualms about the prior comments and according to Gutfeld, having Fallon on his own show could be a possibility. “Our show is a little different because if you come on, you’re on for the whole hour,” he said. “You’re also on with other people so it’s kind of a bigger ask of someone, but the president did do it so…”