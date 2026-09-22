United Jet Declares Mayday Over Scary Midflight Emergency

A transatlantic United Airlines flight from Chicago to London had to make an emergency landing in Ireland after suffering engine problems. United flight UA938 had departed Chicago O’Hare International Airport before declaring a Mayday hours later and landing at Shannon Airport in County Clare, about 140 miles from Dublin. The issue on Monday involved the Boeing 767’s left-hand engine. The plane landed safely with none of the aircraft’s 173 passengers or crew injured. The plane remained at the Irish airport for several hours after the landing while technical checks were carried out. Local media reports that emergency services, including firefighters and ambulance crew, were called to the runway after being made aware of the Mayday call. All emergency services were stood down around 30 minutes after the plane landed at Shannon Airport. A replacement flight was eventually arranged to continue the journey to London’s Heathrow without any further issues. The precise nature of the engine problem that affected the original flights has not been revealed.