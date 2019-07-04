CHEAT SHEET
United Nations: 5,287 Were Killed in Venezuela Last Year
The United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights said Venezuela’s government recorded over five thousand killings during “security operations” in a new report Thursday, adding that the deaths resulted from “resistance to authority.” Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said 5,287 killings occurred in 2018, and an additional 1,569 were killed in the first four to five months of this year. Bachelet visited Venezuela last month, and reportedly took accounts from victims and “witnesses of violations.” Her office called the number of killings “shockingly high,” and recommended that pro-government armed groups be disbanded.