United Nations Boots Russia From Human Rights Council
The United Nations suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council on Thursday after horrifying reports of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine. Ninety three nations voted in favor, 24 against, and 58 abstained from voting, CNN reports. The resolution cited the council’s “grave concern” regarding the “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” that have occurred throughout the invasion. “Russia should not have a position of authority in a body whose purpose–whose very purpose–is to promote respect for human rights. Not only is it the height of hypocrisy–it is dangerous,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. “Every day, we see more and more how little Russia respects human rights.”