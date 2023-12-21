United Nations Demands Probe Into ‘Possible’ IDF War Crime

The United Nations human rights office is calling for an independent investigation into “disturbing” claims that Israeli forces “summarily executed” at least 11 unarmed Palestinian men in front of their families in Gaza.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said the allegation “raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crime” and “comes in the wake of earlier allegations concerning the deliberate targeting and killing of civilians at the hands of Israeli forces.”

“The Israeli authorities must immediately institute an independent, thorough and effective investigation into these allegations, and if found to be substantiated, those responsible must be brought to justice and measures implemented to prevent any such serious violations from recurring,” OHCHR said in a statement.

The allegation concerns events that occurred in Gaza City on Dec. 19, when witnesses accused the IDF of raiding a building where several families were taking shelter. “The IDF allegedly separated the men from the women and children, and then shot and killed at least 11 of the men, mostly aged in their late 20’s and early 30’s, in front of their family members,” OHCHR states in its report.

“They saw us, men and their wives and children. My brother-in-law tried to speak and explain all in the house are civilians, but they shot him dead,” one survivor of the raid was quoted as telling Al Jazeera.

The IDF has not yet commented on the incident.

The news comes as diplomatic efforts intensify to reach a new cease-fire and release hostages held by Hamas militants after the group’s brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was in Egypt on Thursday for talks aimed at securing a new deal for the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

“These are very serious discussions and negotiations, and we hope that they lead somewhere,” White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Wednesday.

But even as hopes for a new truce grow, residents of Gaza said Israeli bombing has only intensified, especially in the northern part of the strip.

“It was one of the worst nights in terms of the occupation bombings. Also we could hear heavy fighting despite that,” one Jabalia resident was quoted as telling Reuters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen reiterated Israel’s stance that the offensive will keep going until Hamas is no longer in control of Gaza.

“There is no talk of reducing the intensity, at least not in the coming weeks,” he told Ynet TV.