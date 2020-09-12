United Only Wanted Young Blonde Flight Attendants on NFL and MLB Flights: Lawsuit
UNFRIENDLY SKIES
Flight attendants have sued United Airlines Holding Inc. for race, age, and sex discrimination on chartered sports flights, according to Bloomberg. United Airlines services a number of teams in major sports leagues, and the flight attendants who work their flights earn more money and receive premium accommodations. In the lawsuit, flight attendants Sharon Tesler and Kim Guillory say that they were denied work on charter flights because they were not on the “preferred” lists that sports teams get to make based on their preferences. They say that their complaints were ignored. United Airlines “has adopted and continues to implement procedures that are designed to ensure that young, white, blond/blue-eyed, female employees receive positions with the charter program, while more senior, and Black and Jewish employees such as plaintiffs, do not,” the two stated in the complaint. United did not respond to Bloomberg for comment.