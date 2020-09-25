U.S. Reaches 7 Million COVID-19 Cases
MAKE IT STOP
The United States has confirmed 7 million cases of COVID-19 as the nation reaches its eighth month of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins’ coronavirus tracker. The daily average of cases has decreased since July’s 60,000 high, but still remains relatively high compared to other countries. The New York Times reports that Northeast states that led the country’s numbers in the spring have now reported low numbers consecutively for months. Southern states and the Great Plains have seen recent upticks. States that were once of high concern this summer like Arizona, California, and Florida have declined sharply. Studies have found that in-person college classes reopening contributed to COVID-19 case surges. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that face masks are “the most important, powerful public health tool we have” to fight the virus.