United Suspends Dog Cargo Travel After Week of Mishaps

United Airlines has suspended new reservations for pets traveling in its cargo compartments after three dogs were loaded onto the wrong planes and another died in an overhead bin last week. The airline said Tuesday that it will be honoring existing reservations on its PetSafe pet travel service, but will not be taking new reservations until further notice. This change will reportedly not affect pets traveling in the main cabin with their owners. “We are conducting a thorough and systematic review of our program for pets that travel in the cargo compartment to make improvements that will ensure the best possible experience for our customers and their pets,” United spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin told The Chicago Tribune. According to the newspaper, the report should be complete by May 1.
