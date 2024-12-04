U.S. News

UnitedHealthcare CEO Shot Dead Outside NYC Hotel in Possible Targeted Attack

The shock slaying took place in front of a Hilton hotel in Midtown.

Brian Thompson
United Health Group

Insurance giant UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was fatally shot in the chest Wednesday morning outside a Hilton hotel in Manhattan in what reports say may have been a targeted attack.

Brian Thompson, 50, was fired upon by a masked man around 6:46 a.m. outside of New York Hilton Midtown, where the company was set to hold an investor meeting, police sources told the New York Post.

Thompson, who was worth an estimated $43 million, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. His suspect reportedly fled the scene.

Pix 11 reported that Thompson was scheduled to speak at the investor meeting later Wednesday. Police are yet to release a formal statement about the fatal encounter.

Scene outside of the Midtown Hilton in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024
Thomas was fired at by a masked gunman early Wednesday in Midtown Manhattan.

Thompson, who heads up UnitedHealth Group’s insurance division, has been with the company for more than 20 years, according to his LinkedIn.

He was tapped for the chief executive role in April 2021 at the company, which is the largest health insurance company in the United States.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

