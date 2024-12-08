Backpack Full of Monopoly Money Recovered in Hunt for UnitedHealthcare Assassin

Authorities hunting for the suspect who executed UnitedHealthcare’s CEO have recovered a backpack full of Monopoly money believed to belong to him—as they released the clearest photos yet of the alleged assassin.

The New York Police Department on Saturday published a photo of a backpack recovered the previous day in Central Park that they believe to be the suspect’s.

Inside the Peak Design backpack was a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and a swath of Monopoly money, according to CNN—though no weapon. Police are still searching for the electric bicycle the gunman used to flee the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NYPD also released two new photos of its person of interest in the case, providing some of the clearest, if partially covered, photos of the person responsible for the manhunt.

One photo showed the man wearing a medical face mask in what appeared to be the back of a cab, while another showed the person outside the car wearing the mask and a dark puffer jacket. Police said they still haven’t identified the suspect.

🚨UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4.



The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public's help—if you have any information about this case, call the… https://t.co/U4wlUquumf pic.twitter.com/243V0tBZOr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 8, 2024

The investigation has stretched into its fifth day after the suspect fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson multiple times outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The 9mm bullet casings left at the scene included the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose,” echoing the title of a 2010 book that detailed why insurance companies denied insurance claims.

Since then, police have been able to track some of the suspect’s movements, pinning him to an uptown bus terminal from where they believe he fled New York.

They’ve also amassed some evidence they believe may help narrow down the suspect’s identity, according to CNN. Some of them include photos released on Thursday that showed the suspect with his mask down and smiling; a burner cell phone; a partial fingerprint from a Starbucks water bottle; and video footage of his escape route.

“Let him continue to believe he can hide behind a mask,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Saturday. “We’re going to reveal who he is, and we’re going to bring him to justice.”