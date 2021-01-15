‘Unity’ With the Proud Boys? QAnon? No Thanks.

The GOP’s prescription to address Donald Trump’s incitement of an insurrection is for us all to come together in a big kumbaya fest and simply “unite.” We heard that sentiment over and over Wednesday during the House debate on impeachment—even from people like Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, who has been a leader in helping amplify Trump’s “Big Lie” about election fraud.

Putting aside the utter hypocrisy of GOP members of Congress who helped Trump in his daily efforts divide our country like the fascist he is, the bigger question is: Exactly whom does the GOP want us to “unite” with? Are we supposed to buddy up with the QAnon wing of the GOP that Trump has coddled despite the FBI warning it’s a potential domestic terror threat?

Or maybe they want us to pal around with the Trump-loving bigots of the violent Proud Boys movement who also were at the Capitol on Jan. 6? Could it be the GOP wants us stand shoulder to shoulder with the MAGA protesters who beat police officers with Trump flags when not using their fists—as we all saw on video?!