By Ashley Zlatopolsky

Imagine if everyone on the planet had equal access to reliable internet. A strong internet connection can offer unparalleled opportunities in education, employment, health care and more, opening a door for people to explore the world that exists beyond their own surroundings, without ever having to leave home.

The Internet is the connective tissue that drives technology, opportunity and change. If reliable access were extended worldwide, society would see monumental shifts in its structure, culture, and growth patterns. Revisit the moments in time that paved the way for universal internet access to develop, learn more about where we stand today and explore how creating equally-accessible, reliable internet could impact our future.