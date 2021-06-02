Universal Studios Fire Covers Giant Minion Sculpture in Smoke

CHEAT SHEET
On Tuesday, the “Despicable Me” attraction at Universal Studios in Hollywood was wreathed in flames, after a fire started on top of a nearby parking garage. Video from the scene shows smoke rising up past the massive Minion sculpture on top of the building. In a video taken by local breaking news agency RMG News, onlookers can be heard commenting on the fire. “I don’t even like Minions. Burn!” one man quips. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, firefighters responded to the blaze at around midnight and were able to quickly contain it. This fire comes exactly 13 years to the day after another blaze raged through Universal Studios, destroying a King Kong attraction and tens of thousands of archival film and video copies.