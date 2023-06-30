University at Buffalo Football Players Beat Mini Poodle With Belt: Cops

Two University at Buffalo football players have been tossed off the team and charged with torturing animals for allegedly beating a mini poodle named Kobe with a belt. Video of Blake Hiligh, 19, and Zachary Endicott, 20, assaulting the dog on June 13 was posted on social media, police said. Kobe was treated for bruises and abrasions, while the college students face up to a year in jail if convicted. The pair were arraigned Thursday on one count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals as well as failure to provide proper sustenance. “The UB football program has zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” head coach Maurice Linguist said. “After learning about this incident, I immediately suspended the two young men from all team activities before permanently dismissing them from the program earlier this month. At UB, not only do we expect our student-athletes to excel on the field and in the classroom, but we also expect them to be outstanding citizens in our community.”
