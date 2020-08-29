Nearly 500 More COVID Infections at University of Alabama

The University of Alabama announced nearly 500 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the tally since school began to 1,367. The college claims that none of the new cases are from in-person classes and insisted it’s on top of the situation. “We have the most robust testing regimen of any entity in the state, giving us a clear picture of virus spread and informing our decisions,” Chancellor Finis St. John said. As The Daily Beast reported exclusively this week, UA has been telling staffers not to inform students if a classmate tests positive for COVID-19.