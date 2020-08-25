University of Alabama Reports Over 500 COVID-19 Cases in One Week
OUT OF CONTROL
The University of Alabama has reported more than 560 coronavirus cases across its Tuscaloosa campus since classes resumed last week, according to local reports. AL.com reports that the school published a new COVID-19 dashboard Monday night which showed 566 coronavirus cases since last Wednesday. That figure doesn’t include entry testing, which at the main campus found 310 positive cases among its nearly 30,000 students. UA president Stuart Bell said Monday that student behavior was not to blame for the spike in cases, saying: “Our challenge is not the students... Our challenge is the virus and there’s a difference, folks.” The spike in cases comes as the City of Tuscaloosa on Monday announced the closure of bars for the next two weeks, aimed at preventing further spread of COVID-19.