University of Arizona Doctor Under Fire for Gay Slurs in 2004 Letter
A doctor at the University of Arizona is under fire for calling LGBT people “perverts” and “degenerates” in a 2004 published letter to a newspaper. Dr. Randall Dull, a professor of anesthesiology, stepped down as chair of the department after the letter surfaced. Now, the Queers United Coalition is demanding he be fired from his $589,000-a-year job, the Arizona Republic reported. “The fact that Dr. Dull remains in the hospital and the classroom is a threat,” the group said in a statement. Dull apologized on Tuesday “unequivocally for the hurtful way I addressed an issue 15 years ago about which people have very sincerely held thoughts and feelings.”