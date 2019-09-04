CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ‘HURTFUL’

    University of Arizona Doctor Under Fire for Gay Slurs in 2004 Letter

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    David Pinter/Wikimedia Commons

    A doctor at the University of Arizona is under fire for calling LGBT people “perverts” and “degenerates” in a 2004 published letter to a newspaper. Dr. Randall Dull, a professor of anesthesiology, stepped down as chair of the department after the letter surfaced. Now, the Queers United Coalition is demanding he be fired from his $589,000-a-year job, the Arizona Republic reported. “The fact that Dr. Dull remains in the hospital and the classroom is a threat,” the group said in a statement. Dull apologized on Tuesday “unequivocally for the hurtful way I addressed an issue 15 years ago about which people have very sincerely held thoughts and feelings.”

    Read it at Arizona Republic