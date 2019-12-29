University of Arizona Trying to Recruit 8-Year-Old Mexican Genius

Read it at Arizona Republic
An 8-year-old Mexican girl with an IQ higher than Albert Einstein dreams of studying astrophysics at the University of Arizona—and she may get her wish. UA President Robert Robbins sent a letter to Adhara Perez Sanchez, offering to connect her with the faculty and enrollment office, the Arizona Republic reported. “You have a bright future ahead of you, and I hope to welcome you on campus one day as a Wildcat,” Robbins wrote. Adhara reportedly has a 162 IQ and Asperger’s syndrome, which made her the target of bullying in her Mexico City school—so her mother had her study at home.