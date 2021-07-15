University of California, Davis Benches Entire Baseball Team Amid Misconduct Probe

Read it at NBC News
The University of California, Davis has decided to bench its entire varsity baseball team, suspending them until further notice while it investigates unspecified misconduct allegations. The coaching staff has also been put on administrative leave while the university’s Office of Compliance and Policy investigates. Details on the allegations and when they were surfaced weren’t provided due to a policy that “protects the privacy of all parties during an investigation,” university spokeswoman Melissa Blouin said. With a record of eight wins and 32 losses this year, the team was at the bottom of the Big West Conference standings.