University of California System to Phase Out SAT, ACT
The University of California Board of Regents voted Thursday to phase out the SAT and ACT from the admissions requirements to the state’s 10 public universities. Dozens of schools have done the same due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing. The tests have been cancelled until June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UC system will, within five years, either develop its own standardized test or cut standardized test requirements entirely. Board President Janet Napolitano recommended that California’s public universities become “test blind” for the next two years, giving students the choice to submit scores, and then remove the option altogether. Critics have long argued that the SAT and ACT disadvantage low-income and minority students, and studies have demonstrated corresponding score disparities.