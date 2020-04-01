University of California Won’t Require SAT Scores or Minimum Grades on Applications Due to Coronavirus

Read it at Los Angeles Times
The University of California Board of Regents, which governs one of the largest groups of public universities in the country, announced Wednesday that fall 2020 admission requirements would no longer require SAT scores or a minimum grade point average due to the disruptions caused by the new coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Board intends the shift to afford flexibility to students enduring closed schools or canceled test dates. Roughly 200,000 students apply to the network of 23 colleges each year. The Cal State system is expected to take similar action, according to the Times.