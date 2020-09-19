Colorado University Football Director Given a Ticket After 100-Player Hike
VIOLATION
The director of football operations at the University of Colorado Bryan McGinnis brought more than 100 players on a hike and was consequentially met with a ticket from park rangers who said it violated public health rules, according to ESPN. The college football team failed to get a large group permit which is required on the Colorado mountain trail if the group exceeds 24 people. Park rangers also said that the players didn’t wear face masks or social distance from each other. “We acknowledge the lapse in judgment and apologize for our football team partaking in a group activity like this on public open space amid the current COVID-19 climate,” CU’s athletic director Rick George wrote in a statement. He added that the players had recently tested negative for COVID-19.