Florida QB Anthony Richardson Says He No Longer Wants ‘AR-15’ Nickname

Read it at FOX13
In light of the recent spate of mass shootings, University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is ditching his gun-themed nickname, AR-15. The nickname combined Richardson’s initials with his jersey number and has featured prominently in his branding. But the Gators player said in a written statement that he is working to rebrand, abandoning both the nickname and the associated line of apparel. “It is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings,” he said.