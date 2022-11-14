Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home

The four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer.

Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21.

Authorities have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had.

A statement emailed to The Daily Beast from police in Moscow, Idaho, conceded that “details are still limited in this investigation.” An arrest hasn’t been made and police have not publicly identified a suspect.

Officers discovered the students’ bodies early Sunday afternoon after receiving a call about someone being unconscious. Cops responded to the the 6-bedroom residence—less than a mile south of the university in Moscow, Idaho—and found the lifeless bodies of Chapin, Mogen, Kernodle, and GonCalves inside.

The university briefly went into lockdown, followed by an all-clear on Sunday evening. The school announced that four students had died in an apparent homicide, and that classes would be cancelled on Monday.

Students at the university of 12,000 reeled about the deaths and that the alleged killer was still on the run.

Moscow police said Monday, however, that they don’t believe there is an ongoing risk to students. Classes are slated to return on Tuesday.

The students’ slaying comes after the University of Virginia issued shelter-in-place orders to its students and staff after a former football player killed three people and wounded two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.