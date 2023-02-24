CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    University of Idaho Murder House to Be Demolished

    GOOD RIDDANCE

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    The residence where the four University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves were found killed

    REUTERS/Young Kwak

    What do you do with a building that represents a community’s trauma? The University of Idaho announced Friday that it will demolish the off-campus house where four students were murdered in November. The college and the surrounding town of Moscow have been mourning the loss of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, and the university called its decision “an important healing step.” Demolishing the house, which was known for its frequent parties before tragedy struck, “also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene,” the university said. The fate of the land itself is uncertain, however, with the university saying it is “evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.” Criminology PhD student Brian Kohberger has been charged in the quadruple homicide though he denies any involvement.

    Read it at TMZ