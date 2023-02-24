University of Idaho Murder House to Be Demolished
GOOD RIDDANCE
What do you do with a building that represents a community’s trauma? The University of Idaho announced Friday that it will demolish the off-campus house where four students were murdered in November. The college and the surrounding town of Moscow have been mourning the loss of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, and the university called its decision “an important healing step.” Demolishing the house, which was known for its frequent parties before tragedy struck, “also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene,” the university said. The fate of the land itself is uncertain, however, with the university saying it is “evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.” Criminology PhD student Brian Kohberger has been charged in the quadruple homicide though he denies any involvement.