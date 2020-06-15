CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Iowa Football Coach Accused of Racism Gets $1.1M Buyout

    QUITE A PARACHUTE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    University of Iowa

    A University of Iowa football coach accused of racist behavior is getting a $1.1 million buyout. Chris Doyle, a Hawkeyes strength coach, was placed on leave June 6 amid allegations he disparaged and bullied Black players, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported. On Monday, the school reached an agreement with Doyle to step down in exchange for two payments of $556,249.50. Doyle, who was with the Hawkeyes for 21 years, took to Twitter last week to defend himself, writing that “at no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based on race. I do not make racists [sic] comments and I don’t tolerate people that do.”

    Read it at Iowa City Press-Citizen