CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Iowa Football Coach Accused of Racism Gets $1.1M Buyout
QUITE A PARACHUTE
Read it at Iowa City Press-Citizen
A University of Iowa football coach accused of racist behavior is getting a $1.1 million buyout. Chris Doyle, a Hawkeyes strength coach, was placed on leave June 6 amid allegations he disparaged and bullied Black players, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported. On Monday, the school reached an agreement with Doyle to step down in exchange for two payments of $556,249.50. Doyle, who was with the Hawkeyes for 21 years, took to Twitter last week to defend himself, writing that “at no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based on race. I do not make racists [sic] comments and I don’t tolerate people that do.”